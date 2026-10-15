Denbigh and Warwick gear up for backyard brawl at Todd Stadium

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- It's mid-October and both Warwick and Denbigh are winning more than losing.

Both, however, still have their respective chips squarely on their shoulders.

"People are saying that we're not like before, we'll never get to that point again, how people left so we're not going to be as good- all that," noted Warwick senior lineman Jayden Singleton.

"I wouldn't say it's easy," Denbigh senior wide receiver Callen Morrison said of the Patriots' success. "We still are motivated. We continue just to ride this high and take it into every game that we play."

This Friday night, the Raiders and Patriots square off against each other and football in Newport News doesn't get much bigger than when two city rivals hit the field at Todd Stadium.

"We always are more upbeat for a rivalry game," Warwick head caoch Thomas Sykes said. "We know we're battling to be the kings of Newport News. We say that a lot. We use that as motivation for the kids."

"It's really hype," added Denbigh senior lineman Jeremiah Thompson. "Everybody in Newport News comes out to the game, getting hype in the crowd. A lot of stadium pulse as a lot of people would say. It's a lot of fun."

"It really amps us up, ready to play," pointed out Singleton. "We've got to stay the top dog."

"Warwick has owned the rivalry for the past decade over Denbigh High School," Patriots' head coach Ray Malone observed. "It'll be good to pull it off on Friday and get one back."

Malone is correct. Not since 2015 has Denbigh conquered the Raiders, and while the Patriots are focused on snapping that nine-game skid in the series, Warwick thinks things are just fine the way they've been.

"As an opponent, you always want to try to be in position to not let them continue their growth on you," Sykes said. "At the same time, we want to make sure we take care of business."

"Create your own history, write your own story," Malone said. "Each week tells its own story. Give us your best every week."

Denbigh is 5-2 entering this match-up and has already ended some long losing streaks to Peninsula District rivals by beating Phoebus and Hampton. Warwick is 4-3 and can shut out all four of their Newport News city rivals by keeping the Patriots off the scoreboard.

"Their defense is very great," Morrison noted of Warwick. "They've got a good running attack, they've got a nice, good, young quarterback and we've just got to keep playing how we're playing."

"I've seen that they do have one of their receivers at quarterback," said Raiders' senior center and defensive end Emory Anderson. "He's pretty shifty. I play defensive end so I'm going to have to keep him contained this week, got to keep him in that pocket. They can run the ball. They can move it."

Both Denbigh and Warwick have their eyes on big things beyond the regular season and the road to those goals goes through each other Friday night on the field they both call home.

"It puts us in a position to have the bragging rights in Newport News, but also we're thinking about playoff rankings," said Sykes.

"It would be great for the school, the school history, the school community," Malone said of picking up a win. "That's what we're all about at Denbigh High School. The school culture is big and major here."

Denbigh and Warwick kick off at 7 p.m. Friday night at Todd Stadium.

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