Watch
Sports

Actions

Esprit Decor Student-Athletes of the Week: Emily and Sarah Claesson

items.[0].videoTitle
Esprit Decor Student-Athletes of the Week: Emily and Sarah Claesson
Posted at 8:06 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 20:06:05-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - In this week's edition of our Esprit Decor Student-Athlete of the Week feature, News 3 catches up with Kempsville swimmers Emily and Sarah Claesson.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories