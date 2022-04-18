Watch
Sports

Actions

Evans Chebet claims Boston Marathon title, topping deep field

Boston Marathon
Mary Schwalm/AP
Margaux, a State Police K-9, watches as runners pass during the 126th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Hopkinton, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Boston Marathon
Posted at 11:44 AM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 11:53:07-04

On a picturesque day, the Boston Marathon returned to Patriots’ Day for the first time in three years on Monday.

With a slight tailwind leading the marathoners from Hopkinton to Boston, runners took advantage of the weather to post fast speeds.

Kenya’s Evans Chebet posted his first World Marathon Majors victory, surging past last year’s champion Benson Kipruto as the men's champion. He is the third champion in a row from Kenya.

Chebet posted a time of two hours, 6 minutes and 51 seconds, marking the third-fastest Boston Marathon winning time in history.

He earns $150,000 for the win.

Chebet finished fourth at last year’s London Marathon.

American CJ Albertson pushed the pace on the men’s side early in the race using the downhill stretches to extend the lead pack of runners.

As the field of male runners began to break, Chebet surged past 2019 Boston champion Lawrence Cherono, Kipruto, 2016 Boston champion Lemi Berhanu and former New York winner Albert Korir.

The winner of the women’s race is expected to enter downtown Boston later this morning.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

house.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Buy your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream home