Florida, California high school football players' deaths add to disturbing trend

Two more recent deaths of high school football players are adding to a disturbing and deadly trend that has prompted school officials and parents to call for more safety measures for the popular sport.

A high school senior at Port St. Joe High School in Florida’s panhandle died after collapsing during the school’s Friday night game, the superintendent told multiple outlets.

Chance Gainer, who played wide receiver and defensive back for his school’s team, had just turned 18 and was an honors student, according to NBC News affiliate WJHG.

“He was a remarkable athlete, a beloved teammate, and an overall exceptional young man who loved Jesus. Chance was quiet but exuded captivating warmth and genuineness that drew people to him,” said Gulf District Schools Superintendent Jim Norton in a media statement, asking for thoughts and prayers for Gainer’s family.

A GoFundMe created for Gainer’s family described him as having a smile you could see from across the room.

Gainer’s cause of death has not been released.

Last week, a student at a Los Angeles-area high school died after he was recently injured in a football game, according to the school’s principal.

The Los Angeles Times reported Christopher Garcia, who was a 16-year-old at South East High, was injured while making a tackle during his team’s game on Aug. 23.

He immediately received medical assistance and was transported to a local hospital after the play, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Garcia is remembered on a GoFundMe page created to help his family as “a vibrant and passionate young man who brought joy and energy to everyone around him” and “a loving son, sibling, and a loyal friend.”

Since students returned to school activities in August, there have been a number of deaths related to youth football.

According to reports from various outlets, the deceased include 16-year-old Caden Tellier of Alabama (critical brain injury), 15-year-old Ovet Gomez-Regalado of Kansas (collapsed during practice), 16-year-old Leslie Noble of Maryland (collapsed during practice), 14-year-old Semaj Wilkins of Alabama (collapsed during practice), 15-year-old Jayvion Taylor of Virginia (heart attack during practice), 13-year-old Cohen Craddock of West Virginia (brain trauma after making a tackle in practice) and 15-year-old Robert James Gillon III of Florida (possible cardiac arrest during practice).

Not all of the causes of death have been confirmed or released, and some may have stemmed from preexisting conditions.

Regardless, the pattern has many parents concerned about the safety of the sport and urging changes to protect their kids while they do what they love.

Cohen Craddock’s father, Ryan Craddock, told The Associated Press, “I don’t think we need to do away with football. A lot of people enjoy football, including myself. I just think we need to maybe put more safety measures out there to protect our kids.”

According to the most recent data from the National Center for Catastrophic Sport Injury Research at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, there were 16 deaths among football players at all levels in 2023 — three were due to traumatic brain injuries during high school football games. Most of the deaths were attributed to heat.

With added emphasis on the dangers of football and its related head injuries, there’s been more interest in Guardian Caps — soft-shell, padded covers that go on top of regular helmets to add protection against head injuries.

However, the average school can’t afford to supply the caps, which run about $70 each on the Guardian Sports website.

Efforts to ban tackling in youth football and steer players toward safer alternatives, such as flag football, have been met with resistance.

