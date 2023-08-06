Former Oscar Smith standout lineman Tajh Boyd dies at 19

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WTKR) — Tajh Boyd, a former lineman for Oscar Smith High School and freshman at Liberty University, died this weekend according to a release from Liberty. He was 19 years old.

"Tajh joined our Liberty Football family as recently as January and his impact on the program will be felt for years to come," said Liberty head coach Jamey Chadwell and athletic director Ian McCaw in a statement.

A star lineman for Oscar Smith, Boyd helped lead the Tigers to back-to-back state championships during his sophomore and junior seasons.

He committed to Liberty before his final season of high school football. Boyd joined the Flames' football program in January, going through practices for his first season in college football.

"When you come to the Mountain, you immediately become a part of the Liberty University family and something truly special. We thank God for bringing Tajh into our Liberty Athletics community and we will always remember him as a Flame. Tajh will be missed dearly," said Chadwell and McCaw.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Tajh's family, his teammates and friends, our football coaching staff, as well as our entire athletics department and the greater Liberty University community. We grieve together as a family and will seek guidance, comfort and understanding from the Lord during these difficult times."

Conference USA, which brings in Liberty this season, released a statement on Boyd's passing.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Liberty football student-athlete Tajh Boyd," the release said. "Our thoughts are with the Boyd family and Flames nation during this difficult time."

News 3 has reached out to Oscar Smith head football coach Chris Scott for comment.