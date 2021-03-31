Former Washington QB Colt McCoy signs with Arizona Cardinals

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have signed veteran quarterback Colt McCoy to a one-year deal.

The team announced that it added the 34-year-old McCoy on Tuesday night. The 11-year veteran has played with Cleveland, San Francisco, Washington and the New York Giants. He’s played in 44 games, including 30 starts, and thrown for 6,455 yards and 30 touchdowns.

McCoy is expected to be a backup for third-year quarterback Kyler Murray, who was the No. 1 overall selection in the 2019 draft and has had two impressive seasons.

McCoy played in four games last season for the Giants, starting two. He threw for 375 yards, one touchdown and one interception and completed 60.6% of his passes.

