Friday Night RedZone: Warwick rolls to statement win, Hickory stuns Nansemond River

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- While Bethel and Denbigh may have been getting much of the attention on the Peninsula in 2026, Warwick sent a reminder not to forget about the Raiders Friday night.

Warwick sprinted to 42 first half points on its way to a 48-7 victory over Denbigh at Todd Stadium. The Raiders improve to 5-3, while the Patriots fall to 5-3 with the loss.

Denbigh became the only Newport News team to score on Warwick in the first quarter, but that single touchdown was all the Pats could manage against their backyard rivals. The Raiders used a more-than-effective ground game to build the lead and put together their most impressive victory of the season.

In the Southeastern District, Hickory overcame a 21-0 deficit to stun Nansemond River, 27-21. After rattling off 27 unanswered points, the Hawks came up with a goalline stand on the game's final play to preserve the victory. It marks Hickory's first victory over the Warriors since 2021 and just the second since 2011 as the Hawks improve to 6-1, which is the best start in program history.

Thursday:

Phoebus 27, Hampton 21

Poquoson 17, Warhill 10

Lafayette 48, Gloucester 7

Heritage 41, Menchville 34

Friday:

Warwick 48, Denbigh 7

Hickory 27, Nansemond River 21

Maury 70, I.C. Norcom 0

Booker T. Washington 24, Norview 21

Oscar Smith 69, Grassfield 0

Great Bridge 27, Western Branch 6

Landstown 14, Tallwood 0

Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 35, Norfolk Academy 34- OT

Indian River 72, Deep Creek 0

King's Fork 36, Lakeland 0

Green Run 49, First Colonial 7

Floyd Kellam 31, Kempsville 21

Frank Cox 34, Princess Anne 0

Bethel 85, Woodside 3

Churchland 30, Lake Taylor 27

Granby 25, John Marshall 6

Grafton 63, Jamestown 7

New Kent 47, Bruton 6

Smithfield 50, York 0

Catholic 35, Hampton Roads Academy 0

Atlantic Shores 32, Virginia Episcopal 16

Saturday:

Salem @ Bayside- 2:00

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