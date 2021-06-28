Hampton track and field alum Chidi Okezie qualifies For Tokyo Olympics

HAMPTON, Va. (HamptonPirates.com) - Hampton University track and field alum Chidi Okezie anchored the Nigerian Mixed 4x400 relay team to an Olympic qualifying and Nigerian National Record time of 3:14.09 on Sunday at the Yabatech Sports Complex in Lagos.

The time ranks them 16th in the world and gives them a spot in the inaugural running of the Mixed 4x400 at the Tokyo Olympics. Opening round of the Mixed 4x400 relay will be on July 30 and the finals will take place the next day.

This marks the eighth Olympian for Hampton University Track and Field under head coach Maurice Pierce . The Pirates have had at least one representative in four of the last five Summer Olympic games.

"I am excited for Chidi to be able to represent the Nigerian National Team at the Tokyo Olympic Games," said Pierce. "He is a product of the HU track & field program and a prime example of how we continue to produce World Class athletes. Chidi will represent HU well just as all of my other former Olympians did in the past."