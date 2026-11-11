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High school football playoff pairings, schedules unveiled

BETHEL FOOTBALL.jpg
Marc Davis/ WTKR
Bethel captains Jeremiah Kelly (front) and Derek Fisher await the start of the Bruins' match-up with Churchland at Darling Stadium on September 3, 2026.
BETHEL FOOTBALL.jpg
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NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It's win or go home time on the high school gridiron as the playoffs kick off around Virginia this week. Plenty of Hampton Roads squads enter the postseason with state title hopes.

Green Run, Bethel and Lafayette enter as the top seeds in their respective regions, while the Bruins and Indian River come into the playoffs unbeaten. Oscar Smith, Maury and Lake Taylor each begin their state title defense.

Below is the full first round schedule involving 757 squads:

Region 6A:

(5) Landstown @ (4) L.C. Bird- Friday, 7:00
(2) Oscar Smith receives first round bye

Region 5A:

(8) Great Bridge @ (1) Green Run- Friday, 7:00
(5) Floyd Kellam @ (4) Salem- Friday, 7:00
(6) Hickory @ (3) Frank Cox- Friday, 7:00
(7) Bayside @ (2) Indian River- Friday, 7:00

Region 5B:

(8) Granby @ (1) Bethel- Friday, 7:00
(5) Nansemond River @ (4) Warwick- Friday, 7:00
(6) Norview @ (3) Maury- Friday, 7:00
(7) Woodside @ (2) King's Fork- Friday, 7:00

Region 4A:

(8) Grafton @ (1) Lafayette- Friday, 7:00
(5) Denbigh @ (4) Smithfield- Friday, 7:00
(6) Churchland @ (3) Warhill- Thursday, 7:00
(7) Hampton @ (2) Phoebus- Saturday, 1:00

Region 3A:

(8) I.C. Norcom @ (1) Petersburg- Friday, 7:00
(5) New Kent @ (4) Tabb- Friday, 7:00
(6) Colonial Heights @ (3) Booker T. Washington- Friday, 7:00
(7) Lake Taylor @ (2) Hopewell- Friday, 7:00

Region 2A:

(6) Southampton @ (3) King William- Friday, 7:00
(7) Nottoway @ (2) Poquoson- Friday, 7:00

Region 1A:

(6) Northampton @ (3) Northumberland- Friday, 7:00

VISAA Division II:

(4) Atlantic Shores @ (1) Roanoke Catholic- Friday, 7:00
(3) Nansemond-Suffolk @ (2) Blue Ridge- Friday, 7:00

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