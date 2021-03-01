JJ Watt announces on Twitter he's signing with Arizona Cardinals

JJ Watt is heading to Arizona.

On his personal Twitter page, the defensive lineman announced that he was signing with the Arizona Cardinals alongside a picture of him wearing a Cardinals shirt while working out.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Watt is signing a reported two-year, $31 million contract with $23 million guaranteed.

Last season, the Cardinals started hot but finished 8-8 and missed the playoffs.

With Watt signing with the Cardinals, he will be reunited with former Texans teammate, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who signed with Arizona last season.

Watt and the Houston Texans mutually parted ways back in February.

The Texans drafted Watt 11th overall in 2011.