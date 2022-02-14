LA Rams' Van Jefferson celebrates Super Bowl win, wife giving birth to newborn son

LOS ANGELES — Sunday was a memorable day for Los Angeles Rams' Van Jefferson: his team won the Super Bowl, and he became a new dad.

NBC's "Today" reported that the wide receiver's wife, Samaria, who was due on Feb. 17, went into labor during the game and left SoFi Stadium on a stretcher, according to NFL Network’s Bridget Condon.

After the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, Jefferson bypassed the postgame celebration and rushed out of the stadium to get to his wife, NFL Gameday reported.

Jefferson posted on social media of him holding his newborn son, People reported.

According to ESPN, Van celebrated the win and birth on social media, telling fans that Sunday was a great day because "I got three prizes today — my wife, my son and the Super Bowl."

The couple, who met in high school, are already parents to their 5-year-old daughter Bella, "Today" reported.