The Locker Room: Friday Night Lights- Week 3

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Week three of the 2022 high school football season kicks off with a full slate of action across Hampton Roads. Our 757 Showdown headlines the schedule, as King's Fork visits Indian River.
Thursday:
Phoebus 25, Warwick 0
Friday:
King's Fork @ Indian River- 7:00
Floyd Kellam @ Green Run- 7:00
Landstown @ Tallwood- 7:00
Grassfield @ Oscar Smith- 7:00
Kempsville @ Ocean Lakes- 7:00
Western Branch @ Nansemond River- 7:00
Frank Cox @ Bayside- 7:00
First Colonial @ Princess Anne- 7:00
Deep Creek @ Hickory- 7:00
New Bern (NC) @ Maury- 7:00
Norview @ Holmes (NC)- 7:00
Woodside @ Hampton- 7:00
Bethel @ Gloucester- 7:00
Denbigh @ Menchville- 7:00
Lafayette @ Grafton- 7:00
Smithfield @ Jamestown- 7:00
Tabb @ Warhill- 7:00
Great Bridge @ Manor- 7:00
York @ Poquoson- 7:00
Lakeland @ Booker T. Washington- 7:00
I.C. Norcom @ Hopewell- 7:00
Carrituck (NC) @ Lake Taylor- 7:00
Atlantic Shores @ Norfolk Christian- 7:00
Norfolk Academy @ Catholic- 7:00
Perquimans @ Portsmouth Christian- 7:00
Saturday:
Kecoughtan @ Heritage- 12:00
New Kent @ Bruton- 12:00
Nansemond-Suffolk @ Christchurch- 1:00