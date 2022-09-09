The Locker Room: Friday Night Lights- Week 3

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Week three of the 2022 high school football season kicks off with a full slate of action across Hampton Roads. Our 757 Showdown headlines the schedule, as King's Fork visits Indian River.

Thursday:

Phoebus 25, Warwick 0

Friday:

King's Fork @ Indian River- 7:00

Floyd Kellam @ Green Run- 7:00

Landstown @ Tallwood- 7:00

Grassfield @ Oscar Smith- 7:00

Kempsville @ Ocean Lakes- 7:00

Western Branch @ Nansemond River- 7:00

Frank Cox @ Bayside- 7:00

First Colonial @ Princess Anne- 7:00

Deep Creek @ Hickory- 7:00

New Bern (NC) @ Maury- 7:00

Norview @ Holmes (NC)- 7:00

Woodside @ Hampton- 7:00

Bethel @ Gloucester- 7:00

Denbigh @ Menchville- 7:00

Lafayette @ Grafton- 7:00

Smithfield @ Jamestown- 7:00

Tabb @ Warhill- 7:00

Great Bridge @ Manor- 7:00

York @ Poquoson- 7:00

Lakeland @ Booker T. Washington- 7:00

I.C. Norcom @ Hopewell- 7:00

Carrituck (NC) @ Lake Taylor- 7:00

Atlantic Shores @ Norfolk Christian- 7:00

Norfolk Academy @ Catholic- 7:00

Perquimans @ Portsmouth Christian- 7:00

Saturday:

Kecoughtan @ Heritage- 12:00

New Kent @ Bruton- 12:00

Nansemond-Suffolk @ Christchurch- 1:00

