NCAA investigating Nebraska football program

The NCAA has opened an investigation into the Nebraska football program and its head coach Scott Frost.

The Athletic Director Trev Alberts confirmed the investigation during a media press conference on Wednesday.

According to The Action Network, which first reported the investigation, the investigation comes amid allegations analysts were improperly used during games and practices and moving workouts off-campus last year, which were unauthorized during the pandemic.

The Associated Press reported that head coach Scott Frost had hired an attorney, and the NCAA has interviewed players, current and former staff members, and administrators.

The Action Network reported that allegedly video footage shows Frost and other coaching assistants watching the unauthorized workouts.

The Huskers are 12-20 under Frost, who has been the head coach of Nebraska since 2018.