NHL reaches 7-year deal with Turner Sports, ending NBC run

The National Hockey League is coming to TNT.

The league and Turner Sports announced a seven-year agreement that begins next season.

It includes three Stanley Cup Finals, up to 72 regular-season games, half of the first- and second-round playoff games on TNT and TBS, as well as a conference final series.

According to The Associated Press, TNT will also broadcast the NHL Winter Classic, which is played on New Year’s Day.

Games could be streamed on HBO Max, but if that does happen, it will likely happen in 2022.

The deal means NBC's run of covering the league ends after this season's playoffs.

NBC has broadcast games since 2005 and is in the final season of a 10-year contract.

When the Stanley Cup Finals are shown on Turner in 2023, it will mark the first time since 1994 they will be only on cable.

In March, the NHL reached a seven-year agreement with ESPN, including ESPN and ABC broadcasting 25 regular-season games, early-round playoff games, and one conference final each year.