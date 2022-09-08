Norfolk Tides pulled from field in Memphis, game suspended during active shooter situation

MEMPHIS, TN (WTKR) — The Norfolk Tides were pulled off the field during their game against Memphis, and the game was suspended after an active shooter situation in the city.

The teams were pulled off the field in the first inning of the game. They were allowed to leave the stadium after the shelter in place warning was lifted. The suspect, 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly, was brought into custody.

The game will resume on Thursday at 5:05 p.m. The originally scheduled game between the Tides and Redbirds will be played as a seven-inning game that will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

WTKR has reached out to the Tides for comment. Check back for updates on this story.