ODU announces Dave Patenaude as Offensive Coordinator, Chad Snodgrass as Director of Sports Performance

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) – Old Dominion head football coach Ricky Rahne has announced the hiring of Dave Patenaude as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and Chad Snodgrass as director of sports performance.

A 30-year coaching veteran, Patenaude spent the previous three seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Georgia Tech. Patenaude transformed the Georgia Tech offense that ran the triple option before he was hired into a spread offense. In 2020, Patenaude started three true freshmen on offense, including at quarterback, and saw an improvement of more than 100 yards per game in total offense from the previous season. Also in 2020, the offense had four-straight 400-yards games of total offense to begin the year for the first time since 2011.

"Adding Dave's experience and expertise to our coaching staff is a great opportunity for our program," Rahne said. "I'm excited to watch our offense continue to take strides forward."

Prior to joining Georgia Tech, Patenaude was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Temple from 2017-18. In his two years at Temple, the Owls had two of its top three single-season passing totals in school history and were the 23rd ranked scoring offense in the country in 2018.

Patenaude spent five seasons at Coastal Carolina as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, helping lead the Chanticleers to four playoff appearances in five years, including a trio of 10-win seasons.

Patenaude began his coaching career in 1991 as running backs coach at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and has coached at Springfield (1992-93), Fordham (1994-97), Columbia (1998-2001), New Haven (2002-03), Holy Cross (2004-06), Hofstra (2007-09) and Georgetown (2010-11). Patenaude was the head coach at New Haven for two years before spending three seasons at Holy Cross coaching the running backs, wide receivers and as special teams coordinator. He and Rahne coached together at Holy Cross in 2004.

Snodgrass has spent his entire career at his alma mater, West Virginia as a strength and conditioning coach. For the previous seven seasons he has been an assistant strength and conditioning coach working exclusively with the football team. The Mountaineers played a bowl game in eight of Snodgrass's nine seasons as a full-time strength and conditioning coach.

"Developing our student-athletes in all aspects of their lives is a top priority for our program," Rahne said. "I'm confident that Coach Snodgrass will be a critical piece to helping each member of our program maximize his potential."

He began his career as a strength and conditioning graduate assistant, working with the football and women's soccer teams.

Snodgrass played on the offensive line at West Virginia, spending time at guard and tackle, from 2007-11.

