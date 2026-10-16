Old Dominion can't complete comeback, falls to Georgia Southern

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Some Old Dominion fans may have gone into Thursday night's showdown feeling good based on recent history alone.

The Monarchs had played rock solid on that primetime stage in each of the last two years, but this Thursday night was a different story.

Georgia Southern scored 23 unanswered points and held ODU to 266 yards of total offense, topping the Monarchs, 23-15, at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Ricky Rahne watched his team fall to 2-5, 1-3 in Sun Belt play.

Old Dominion got out to a great start, scoring a touchdown on its opening drive as Quinn Henicle found Leon Haughton Jr. for a 20-yard scoring strike early in the opening frame.

But once again, penalties played a key role and that would start on the Eagles' first possession. After forcing a three-and-out, the Monarchs were flagged for roughing the kicker to give Georgia Southern new life. A pass interference call later in the drive helped the visitors even more and they would cash in with a Terrance Gibbs 11-yard touchdown rush to tie the game.

The Monarchs committed 12 penalties for 100 yards on the night.

Three field goals would send Old Dominion into halftime trailing 16-7 and a third quarter touchdown pass from Turner Helton to Gibbs put the Monarchs in a 23-7 hole.

The silver and blue made it interesting in the fourth quarter after Ryan Huff hit T.J. Johnson for a 71-yard touchdown pass. ODU added the two point conversion to trim the deficit to a one-possession game. The Monarch defense came up with the stop to give the ball back to the silver and blue with 1:51 remaining deep in their own territory, but a sack-fumble gave the Eagles the ball right back to slam the door on Old Dominion's comeback hopes.

Huff took over for Henicle in the final seconds of the first half, after the starting quarterback fell awkwardly during a tackle following a nine-yard rush. The back-up completed nine of his 14 pass attempts for 115 yards and the touchdown. Henicle completed six of his 10 attempts for 86 yards and the score.

Maurki James was ODU's leading rusher, picking up 29 yards on four carries, but the Monarchs were held to just 65 rushing yards on the evening.

Old Dominion returns to action on October 24 when the Monarchs visit Louisiana Tech.

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