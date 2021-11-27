Old Dominion football becomes bowl eligible for second time in program history

NORFOLK, Va. - The Old Dominion football team became bowl eligible Saturday afternoon after beating Charlotte 56-34 in their season finale.
The Monarchs finish the season 6-6 and this marks just the second time in school history they've become bowl eligible. ODU began the season 1-6, before closing out the year with five straight wins.
Final: 56-34 pic.twitter.com/plxUwgafKg— Marc Davis (@marcdavissports) November 27, 2021
#REIGNON pic.twitter.com/cPWTBaMmNV— ODU Football (@ODUFootball) November 27, 2021