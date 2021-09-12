Old Dominion football wins beats Hampton in home opener, 47-7

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) - Playing a home game for the first time in 651 days, the Old Dominion football team rolled past Hampton 47-7 in front of 18,363 fans on Saturday night. The game also represented the home debut for head coach Ricky Rahne.

ODU racked up 572 yards of total offense, including a school-record 358 yards on the ground. The Monarchs' previous record for rushing yards stood at 340 and was set in a 31-10 win over Georgetown in 2009, ODU's inaugural season. Jon-Luke Peaker rushed for 141 yards on 18 carries, and Elijah Davis added 109 yards on the ground. Quarterback D.J. Mack Jr. ran for 57 yards and three scores and also passed for another touchdown.

The Monarchs led 34-0 at halftime and already had 408 total yards. Old Dominion marched 91 yards over seven plays on its first drive of the game and led 7-0 behind a 15-yard rush from Davis.

Old Dominion faces Liberty on the road next Saturday at 6 p.m. That game will be streamed live on ESPN3.