Old Dominion retires Heinicke's No. 14

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- During his playing days, Taylor Heinicke didn't get much time to stop and smell the roses, so to speak. He was always focused on what he could accomplish next.

That's changed for him since he's walked away from football.

"This last year has been pretty cool, pretty emotional," he said Thursday. "Sit back and really reminisce on the things that you accomplished throughout the years so the last several weeks have been really cool to sit back and really soak in."

Heinicke's No. 14 was retired by Old Dominion between the first and second quarter of Thursday's home game against Georgia Southern, the first player to receive the honor in program history.

"It means a lot," he noted. "If it never happened, OK, but the fact that they are doing this, it means a lot to me. Every time I come back here, I'm welcomed with open arms. I wouldn't be where I am today without ODU."

Heinicke was one of the most prolific quarterbacks in FCS history. He threw for 14,959 yards and 132 touchdowns, while adding 1,320 rushing yards and 22 scores on the ground. His biggest game came in 2012 against New Hampshire, when he threw for 730 yards, an FCS record that still stands. He gained 791 total yards in that contest and threw 79 passes without an interception.

"Throwing for 730 yards, that's the only time I ever did it, even came close to doing it," he recalled. "It's hard to say that's not the moment."

Heinicke got the chance to share the spotlight with his family Thursday night, as he was flanked by his wife and other relatives at midfield.

"I'm really excited to see my wife's reaction," he said prior to the ceremony. "I didn't meet her until after the whole Washington deal so she's kind of getting the whole experience now, so I'll be emotional, I'm going to look at her and see what her reaction is, but it's going to be a really cool moment for me and my family."

Heinicke went on to put together a nine-year NFL career. His greatest success came with Washington, where he started 24 regular season games across two seasons, compiling a 12-11-1 record. His biggest moment came during the NFC Wild Card playoff game in 2020, where he rushed and dove at the pylon for a touchdown against Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

The former Monarchs was released by the Chargers in August of 2025 and officially announced his retirement from football this past May.

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