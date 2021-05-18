Watch
Old Dominion University football to host Wake Forest in 2023

Nell Redmond/AP
Wake Forest cheerleader waves a flag after the team scored a touchdown against Elon during an NCAA college football game against Elon in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Posted at 7:45 PM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 19:45:45-04

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) – The Old Dominion University football game against Wake Forest originally set for the 2020 season has been rescheduled for the 2023 season, ODU Director of Athletics Dr. Wood Selig announced on Tuesday.

“We are excited to be able to bring another ACC opponent to S.B. Ballard Stadium. This is another terrific opportunity to showcase not only Old Dominion University, but all of Hampton Roads,” ODU head coach Ricky Rahne said.

The game will take place on Saturday, Sept. 16 of 2023 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. It will be Wake Forest’s first visit to Norfolk to take on the Monarchs.

The two teams will open the 2021 campaign on Friday, Sept. 3 at Wake Forest. ODU opens the 2021 home slate against Hampton on Saturday, Sept. 11.

ODU football season tickets are currently on sale. Fans can go to www.ynottix.com or call the ticket office at 757-683-3360.

