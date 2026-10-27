One-on-one with Tim House: Incoming ODU athletic director prepares to take reins

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Tim House may not officially begin is tenure as Old Dominion's athletic director until January 1, but he's becoming quite familiar with Hampton Roads.

House has been enveloped in Monarch sports since being introduced last month and getting the lay of the land around campus and beyond. He sat down with News 3 Sports Director Marc Davis to discuss where things stand from his perspective and some of his plans.

The incoming director of athletics has his sights set on big things for ODU. He discussed his views on establishing a culture from the top down in the department. House also talks about some things he learned from his years in the Big Ten and what he can bring from those experience to Norfolk.

House also discusses football and men's and women's basketball and developing consistent success.

Click on the above video to view the full interview with Tim House.

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