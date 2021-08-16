Paralympics follow lead of Olympics: No fans during pandemic

TOKYO (AP) — All fans will be barred from the Paralympics because of the coronavirus pandemic just as they were from the recently completed Tokyo Olympics.

The Paralympics open on Aug. 24 with about 4,400 athletes. That is a far smaller event than the Olympics with 11,000 athletes.

However, the Paralympics come as new infections accelerate in Tokyo that may expose a population that is more vulnerable to COVID-19.

New infections in Tokyo tripled during the 17 days of the Olympics.

Medical experts say the surge was not directly linked to the Tokyo Games, but they suggested an indirect effect.