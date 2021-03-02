Penguins star Sidney Crosby placed on COVID protocol list, to miss Tuesday's game

The Pittsburgh Penguins have placed captain Sidney Crosby on its COVID-19 protocols list.

The Penguins said the star player would not be available for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

"We didn't have a morning skate this morning due to the NHL's COVID protocol," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said via the Penguins Twitter account.

Crosby currently leads the Penguins in scoring with seven goals and has 11 assists in 20 games.

According to NBC Sports, Crosby's news comes a day after the league had a season-low four players in the COVID-19 protocol.

USA Today reported that Tuesday's game marks the first time since last March that fans would attend PPG Paints Arena.