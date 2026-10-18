Rahne reflects on Georgia Southern loss, discusses plan moving forward

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It wasn't the Thursday night the Monarchs were hoping for against Georgia Southern and nobody wants to get things back on the right track more than head coach Ricky Rahne.

This week on the Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Rahne reflected on the defeat to the Eagles. The silver and blue defense had some strong moments, holding Georgia Southern to 3-of-12 on third downs, but struggled on first downs. ODU also committed two turnovers and was held to 266 yards of total offense.

Rahne reiterated that there are no plans to make any major changes in personnel, noting that lack of execution has been the difference in wins and losses. He also discussed the balance between belief, having fun and players executing their jobs.

We're also breaking down three plays from Thursday's defeat, including the two Monarch touchdowns. Things looked promising after a strong opening drive that ended in a touchdown and ODU got back into the game with a 71-yard scoring strike from Ryan Huff to T.J. Johnson.

The Old Dominion Football Coach's Show airs each Thursday (with the exception of this edition due to the Thursday night game) at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot Norfolk 27 through the end of college football season.

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