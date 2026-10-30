Robert and Justin Jones set to chase championships together at Norfolk State

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- When Robert Jones watched his beloved New York Knicks win the NBA championship in June, one image stuck with him: star guard Jalen Brunson embracing his father and assistant coach, Rick Brunson.

Jones immediately thought of his own son, Justin.

“I screenshotted that and sent it to him in a text message,” Jones recalled. “‘This would be pretty cool if we could do this, man, if we could win a championship.’”

Now the two will have their chance to chase that dream together.

Justin Jones is beginning his freshman season as a guard at Norfolk State, playing for the program he grew up around and for the head coach he has known his entire life.

“I’ve been here all my life. I’ve seen everything, so when we first started, it was like, I’m really doing these drills I’ve been watching,” pointed out the younger Jones. “He definitely instilled work ethic in me. He definitely told me how hard it is to be a Division I basketball player.”

Although this is Justin's first season officially on the roster, he is no stranger to Norfolk State basketball. He has spent years around the Spartans, frequently sitting on the bench during games and getting an up-close look at what it takes to compete at the Division I level.

“I know what’s expected. I know how hard we’ve got to work to become a champion, team camaraderie and all that stuff,” Justin pointed out. “I would say it was almost like a cheat sheet.”

His father believes that experience has already paid off.

“Even though he didn’t play one minute, he’s able to bring what it looks like to have a winning culture at Norfolk State,” the head coach said. “So I think that helped tremendously.”

But before Justin officially joined the program, his father made one thing clear: Nothing would be given to him.

“If you play well, hell, you’ll start or at least be in the rotation,” Robert said. “If you don’t play well, you’ll be by the water cooler. That’s just what it is.”

Justin expected nothing less.

“I know he’s not going to give me anything,” he said. “I think the players know that too. They understand because he never gives anyone anything.”

So far, the freshman has made his case.

Justin was Norfolk State's third-leading scorer during the preseason, earning his way to a starting spot to begin the regular season. Despite being a first-year player, he was also voted a captain by his teammates.

“Being a captain makes me work harder, too, knowing my teammates basically voted me to be a leader,” Justin said. “So now I’m on myself more about my voice, about my work ethic and all that.”

Robert said his son's effort has been hard for his teammates to miss.

“His work ethic, I think his teammates see it and honestly, his performance so far,” Robert observed. “Not just with his shooting and his scoring, but with his energy and intensity.”

On Monday, after years of watching others take the floor at Echols Hall, Justin will get his own opportunity in the spotlight.

“I’m really excited,” Justin said of his first college game. “I’ve been happy all week. I can’t wait for it.”

For his father, watching his son's name get called will be a special moment. Then, the coach in him will take over.

“When I hear his name being called. After that, it’s time to play,” Robert said. “I’m not going to be enamored by too much. Now if he goes out and has 40 points or something like that, then yeah, I’m going to be enamored.”

It will be the first game in what father and son hope becomes a long and successful journey together, one filled with buckets, banners and memories neither will forget.

“Hopefully we can say we got a couple championships together and the hugs and laughs can still sustain as well,” Robert said.

Justin has an even bigger goal for what he hopes to take away from the experience.

“I can’t wait to win championships with him,” he said. “That’s a surreal moment, to win championships with a family member. I want to look back at it as we were a winning duo, but I also learned a lot from him and I also became a better man.”

Norfolk State and Regent tip off at 8 p.m. Monday night at Echols Hall.

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