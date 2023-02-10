Ronde Barber elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

RICHMOND, Va. -- The NFL announced this year's class for the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday night and former UVA standout Ronde Barber was one of those elected.

Barber was a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro with the Buccaneers and was named to the NFL's all-decade team for the 2000s.

He was the ACC Rookie of the year of the Cavaliers back in 1994. He's part of a nine-man class that will go into Canton in July.

Barber is the fourth Cavalier to be enshrined.

