Seventh Heaven: ODU baseball enters season as Sun Belt underdogs

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WTKR)- According to the Sun Belt preseason poll, Old Dominion's baseball team isn't expected to compete for a conference title. Those expectations from outsiders might be the way the Monarchs like it.

ODU was picked to finish seventh in the league in the preseason poll released on Wednesday afternoon. Fellow conference newcomer Southern Mississippi is the favorite to take home the Sun Belt crown.

The silver and blue did not have any representatives on the Preseason All-Conference Team. Georgia Southern's Noah Ledford picked up Preseason Player of the Year honors, while Southern Mississippi's Tanner Hall was named Preseason Pitcher of the Year. Blake Morgan, who is coming off Conference USA Freshman of the Year accolades in 2022, did not pick up any recognition in the preseason awards. Morgan was 8-0 with a 1.69 ERA last season in 16 appearances, 13 of them starts. He struck out 66 batters while walking just eight. His ERA was good enough to rank sixth in the country.

Chris Finwood and company put together a 41-17 campaign last season, the program's second consecutive season of 40-plus victories. The Monarchs were one of the first four left out of the NCAA Tournament. 2023 sees them looking to replace their top five hitters and top five home run leaders.

ODU opens its season on February 17 against St. John's at the Bud Metheny Baseball Stadium. First pitch is set for 3:00 PM.