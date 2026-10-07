Signature wins magnify Denbigh football's turnaround efforts

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- On a sunny fall afternoon at Denbigh High School, the Patriots' varsity football team gathered along the sideline watching the junior varsity game. For head coach Ray Malone, it was more than just an opportunity to scout the future. It was another reminder of the foundation he's working to build.

Now in his second season, Malone has focused on creating a sustainable program rather than chasing short-term success.

"I wanted to build for the future," Malone pointed out. "I didn't want to do it in the right now and microwave it. I wanted to have something that lasts. All of the young men, they bought in."

That buy-in has helped fuel a dramatic transformation for a program that is quickly becoming one of the area's feel-good stories.

Players say Malone's impact extends beyond Friday nights. From academics to team activities, the Patriots' coach has emphasized accountability and commitment in every aspect of student life.

"He really stays together with the kids in school, sells snacks, does a bunch of different things with us, and then on the field he's a hard worker," senior wide receiver Callen Morrison said of is coach. "He stays on our tails and makes sure we work hard."

Malone believes success in the classroom and on the football field go hand in hand.

"How you take care of the classroom is how you're going to take care of the football field because it's about attention to detail," Malone said. "If you buy in to the idea of change and wanting to be better, people are going to have to respect you."

The respect is growing.

In Malone's first season in 2025, Denbigh improved from a two-win campaign to a 5-6 record and earned a playoff berth. This fall, the Patriots have taken another step forward, opening the season 4-2.

"Before you can win, you've got to learn how to compete," Malone said. "Now that we know how to compete, the wins are coming into place."

Senior quarterback Kevin Parker has seen the shift firsthand.

"Back then in my freshman and sophomore years, people were always doubting us, always saying we were going to lose every game," Parker said. "But this year people are saying they have faith in us winning."

Among the highlights are two landmark victories. Earlier this season, Denbigh defeated Phoebus for the first time since 1997. Then last weekend, the Patriots rallied from a nine-point deficit and overcame an injury to Parker to defeat Hampton, earning their first win over the Crabbers in 13 years.

"It feels great to be the team that everybody looked over," Morrison noted. "People can't just look over us on the schedule anymore."

Even with the growing attention, Malone is determined to keep his team grounded.

"It's good to be respected," added the head coach. "I tell the kids all the time, 'You still have to remain hungry. You are still the underdog.' Our underdog story is my favorite, always."

The Patriots know their story is still unfolding.

Malone's immediate goal is reaching the regional championship and extending the season deep into November.

"That's a big thing when you can practice on Thanksgiving," he said.

His players are aiming even higher.

"We're trying to win that state championship over here," Parker said.

Morrison echoed that confidence.

"We're going to the state championship," he said. "We're going to win that game."

For a program that spent years searching for momentum, Denbigh now finds itself climbing the ladder, with its sights set on much more than respect. The Patriots believe their best chapters are still ahead.

Denbigh will take on Menchville this Friday at 7 p.m.

