Steelers legend Bettis returns to Notre Dame to finish school

A former NFL player is heading back to school.

Pittsburgh Steelers legend Jerome, 'the Bus' Bettis, left Notre Dame 27 years ago to play in the NFL but promised himself he would return.

Bettis re-enrolled at Notre Dame in 2020.

He posted on Twitter that he was starting his final semester.

I have always told my kids that whatever you start, you finish. Today I started my final semester at the University of @NotreDame. I knew when I left 27 years ago to go to the @NFL that I would be back one day. It’s never too late to pursue your dreams and further your education. pic.twitter.com/N06qKjwkpH — Jerome Bettis (@JeromeBettis36) January 11, 2022

Bettis said he is making good on what he always tells his kids that whatever you start, you finish.

Once he graduates, he'll have a bachelor's degree in business.