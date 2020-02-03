Rewatch 10 of the best commercials from Super Bowl LIV

The Super Bowl is the biggest football game of the year — but not everyone watches strictly for sport.
The Super Bowl commercials are some of the most expensive a company can buy, and for that reason, they're usually some of the best of the year.
Below is a list of 10 of the best commercials from Super Bowl LIV. Watch them all and pick your favorite!
Hyundai: "Smaht Pahk"
Budweiser: "Typical American"
Mountain Dew: "As Good As the Original"
Microsoft: "Be The One"
Doritos: "The Cool Ranch"
Jeep: "Groundhog Day"
Pringles: "Rick & Morty"
Rocket Mortgage: Jason Mamoa's "Natural Self"
Snickers: "Fix the World"
Tide: "Laundry Later" commercial series
This story was originally published by Katie Cox on WRTV in Indianapolis.