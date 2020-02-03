Menu

Watch

Actions

Shakira, Jennifer Lopez light up Super Bowl Halftime Show

Posted: 8:39 PM, Feb 02, 2020
Updated: 2020-02-02 21:26:49-05
items.[0].image.alt
Shakira, Jennifer Lopez light up Super Bowl Halftime Show

This year's Super Bowl Halftime Show had a Latin flair in Miami with pop stars Shakira and Jennifer Lopez taking center stage.

The two played a sampling of their hits as the Chiefs and 49ers rested at halftime during a 10-all tie.

The halftime show was highlighted by Lopez's daughter Emme Maribel Muñz, 11, joining her mom on the stage.

Watch the entire 14-minute halftime show here:

Lopez's fiance Alex Rodriguez approved of Lopez's performance.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Why we redesigned the website and mobile app