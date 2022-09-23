The Locker Room: Friday Night Light- Week 5

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Another jam-packed high school football schedule is in the works for the fifth week of the high school football season.

Thursday:

Kecoughtan 24, Menchville 14

Lafayette 26, Tabb 7

Portsmouth Christian 49, Lancaster 22

Friday:

Lake Taylor @ Maury- 7:00

Floyd Kellam @ Ocean Lakes- 7:00

Oscar Smith @ Hickory- 7:00

Deep Creek @ Grassfield- 7:00

Western Branch @ King's Fork- 7:00

First Colonial @ Bayside- 7:00

Frank Cox @ Salem- 7:00

Green Run @ Princess Anne- 7:00

Kempsville @ Tallwood- 7:00

Indian River @ Nansemond River- 7:00

Granby @ I.C. Norcom- 7:00

Churchland @ Norview- 7:00

Denbigh @ Bethel- 7:00

Grafton @ York- 7:00

Smithfield @ Warhill- 7:00

Hampton @ Warwick- 7:00

Lakeland @ Great Bridge- 7:00

Bruton @ Northumberland- 7:00

New Kent @ Poquoson- 7:00

Catholic @ Atlantic Shores- 7:00

Saturday:

Gloucester @ Woodside- 12:00

Heritage @ Phoebus- 12:00

Norfolk Academy @ St. Christopher's- 2:00