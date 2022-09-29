The Locker Room: Friday Night Lights- Week 6

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Hurricane Ian is forcing changes to the schedule, but we're still looking at a full slate of high school football. Most games have shifted to Thursday with the threat of hazardous weather on Friday.
Thursday:
Fork Union @ Norfolk Academy- 5:30
Oscar Smith @ Indian River- 6:00
Warwick @ Kecoughtan- 7:00
Churchland @ Grafton- 7:00
Bruton @ Charles City- 7:00
Princess Anne @ Floyd Kellam- 7:00
Salem @ Landstown- 7:00
Ocean Lakes @ First Colonial- 7:00
King's Fork @ Grassfield- 7:00
Western Branch @ Great Bridge- 7:00
Bayside @ Kempsville- 7:00
Tallwood @ Frank Cox- 7:00
I.C. Norcom @ Maury- 7:00
Norview @ Manor- 7:00
Menchville @ Woodside- 7:00
Warhill @ Jamestown- 7:00
Poquoson @ Smithfield- 7:00
Lakeland @ Deep Creek- 7:00
Lafayette @ New Kent- 7:00
Lake Taylor @ Booker T. Washington- 7:00
Catholic @ Norfolk Christian- 7:00
Atlantic Shores @ Nansemond Suffolk- 7:30
Friday:
Covenant @ Greenbrier Christian- 4:00
York @ Tabb- 6:00
Bethel @ Hampton- 7:00