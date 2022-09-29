Watch Now
The Locker Room: Friday Night Lights- Week 6

Paul Billups
WTKR
Western Branch wide receiver Paul Billups cheers on teammates during a practice on August 1, 2022.
Posted at 6:15 PM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 18:15:57-04

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Hurricane Ian is forcing changes to the schedule, but we're still looking at a full slate of high school football. Most games have shifted to Thursday with the threat of hazardous weather on Friday.

Thursday:

Fork Union @ Norfolk Academy- 5:30

Oscar Smith @ Indian River- 6:00

Warwick @ Kecoughtan- 7:00

Churchland @ Grafton- 7:00

Bruton @ Charles City- 7:00

Princess Anne @ Floyd Kellam- 7:00

Salem @ Landstown- 7:00

Ocean Lakes @ First Colonial- 7:00

King's Fork @ Grassfield- 7:00

Western Branch @ Great Bridge- 7:00

Bayside @ Kempsville- 7:00

Tallwood @ Frank Cox- 7:00

I.C. Norcom @ Maury- 7:00

Norview @ Manor- 7:00

Menchville @ Woodside- 7:00

Warhill @ Jamestown- 7:00

Poquoson @ Smithfield- 7:00

Lakeland @ Deep Creek- 7:00

Lafayette @ New Kent- 7:00

Lake Taylor @ Booker T. Washington- 7:00

Catholic @ Norfolk Christian- 7:00

Atlantic Shores @ Nansemond Suffolk- 7:30

Friday:

Covenant @ Greenbrier Christian- 4:00

York @ Tabb- 6:00

Bethel @ Hampton- 7:00

