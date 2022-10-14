The Locker Room: Friday Night Lights- Week 8

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Week eight of the high school football season kicks off with district rivals squaring off, headlined by a battle of unbeatens in our 757 Showdown between Oscar Smith and King's Fork.

Oscar Smith @ King's Fork- 7:00

Bayside @ Floyd Kellam- 7:00

Ocean Lakes @ Green Run- 7:00

Grassfield @ Great Bridge- 7:00

Hickory @ Western Branch- 7:00

Tallwood @ First Colonial- 7:00

Salem @ Kempsville- 7:00

Lakeland @ Indian River- 7:00

Norview @ Granby- 7:00

Maury @ Manor- 7:00

Bethel @ Woodside- 7:00

Nansemond River @ Deep Creek- 7:00

Grafton @ New Kent- 7:00

Jamestown @ York- 7:00

Churchland @ Lake Taylor- 7:00

Booker T. Washington @ I.C. Norcom- 7:00

King William @ Lafayette- 7:00

St. Anne's Belfield @ Catholic- 7:00

Norfolk Academy @ Nansemond Suffolk- 7:00

Teach @ Norfolk Christian- 7:00

Northampton @ Portsmouth Christian

Saturday:

Gloucester @ Menchville- 12:00

Phoebus @ Kecoughtan- 12:00

Atlantic Shores @ Blue Ridge- 2:00

Hampton @ Denbigh- 4:00

