The Locker Room: Friday Night Lights- Week 8

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Week eight of the high school football season kicks off with district rivals squaring off, headlined by a battle of unbeatens in our 757 Showdown between Oscar Smith and King's Fork.
Oscar Smith @ King's Fork- 7:00
Bayside @ Floyd Kellam- 7:00
Ocean Lakes @ Green Run- 7:00
Grassfield @ Great Bridge- 7:00
Hickory @ Western Branch- 7:00
Tallwood @ First Colonial- 7:00
Salem @ Kempsville- 7:00
Lakeland @ Indian River- 7:00
Norview @ Granby- 7:00
Maury @ Manor- 7:00
Bethel @ Woodside- 7:00
Nansemond River @ Deep Creek- 7:00
Grafton @ New Kent- 7:00
Jamestown @ York- 7:00
Churchland @ Lake Taylor- 7:00
Booker T. Washington @ I.C. Norcom- 7:00
King William @ Lafayette- 7:00
St. Anne's Belfield @ Catholic- 7:00
Norfolk Academy @ Nansemond Suffolk- 7:00
Teach @ Norfolk Christian- 7:00
Northampton @ Portsmouth Christian
Saturday:
Gloucester @ Menchville- 12:00
Phoebus @ Kecoughtan- 12:00
Atlantic Shores @ Blue Ridge- 2:00
Hampton @ Denbigh- 4:00