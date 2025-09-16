Tom Brady coming out of retirement to play in flag football tournament

Tom Brady is coming out of retirement — again.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced Monday night on Instagram that he will play in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in March 2026.

The tournament is scheduled for next spring at Kingdom Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will be Brady’s first sanctioned football game since he retired.

Brady will join an all-star roster of current NFL players, including former teammate Rob Gronkowski.

The event will be streamed live on Fox Sports and Tubi, with Kevin Hart serving as host.

Brady played 23 seasons in the NFL. Twenty of those seasons were spent with the New England Patriots, where he won six Super Bowls. Three were with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he won another title.

Brady first announced his retirement in February 2022 before taking it back just 40 days later. He retired again after the 2022 season. Since retiring, he has worked as an NFL analyst for Fox.