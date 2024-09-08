Tyreek Hill briefly detained while entering stadium ahead of Miami Dolphins' season opener

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was briefly detained for an alleged traffic violation while entering Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, just hours before his team was set to open the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Videos posted on social media show Hill lying face down on the ground as at least four officers placed his hands behind his back and appeared to put handcuffs on him beside a vehicle.

He was released shortly after and was preparing to still play in the game.

In a statement, the Dolphins said Hill safely arrived at the stadium.

"This morning, WR Tyreek Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police," the team said in a statement. “He has since been released. Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support. Tyreek and all other players involved have safely arrived to the stadium and will be available for today’s game.”

His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said in an interview with NFL Gameday Morning that the incident was "absurd" and "upsetting."

"There's no reason why Tyreek should have been treated that way," said Rosenhaus. "This shouldn't happen to a player entering his own stadium."

Rosenhaus said he doesn't understand what violation Hill could have committed while trying to enter the stadium, but that they will be contacting his lawyers.