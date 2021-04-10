UPDATED playoff schedule for local football teams playing in VHSL region semifinals

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The Virginia High School League (VHSL) football playoffs began this week. Multiple schools from our viewing area punched a ticket to the postseason, but their Friday night matchups were pushed back to Saturday because of weather. Below is the updated information for our local teams:

Class 6 – Region A

Thursday: Oscar Smith beats Grassfield, 48-0

Tigers will face Thomas Dale in next week's region finals

Class 5 – Region A

(4) Maury (4-1) vs. (1) Salem (3-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.

(3) Deep Creek (5-1) vs. (2) Frank W. Cox (5-0), Saturday, 6 p.m.

Class 4 – Region A

(4) Warwick (4-1) vs. (1) Lake Taylor (4-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.

(3) Warhill (4-1) vs. (2) Churchland (3-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.

Class 3 – Region A

(4) New Kent (4-2) vs. (1) Lafayette (5-0), Saturday, 1p.m.

(3) Hopewell (3-1) vs. (2) Phoebus (3-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.

Class 2 – Region A

IN PROGRESS - (4) Poquoson (2-2) vs. (1) Nottoway (3-0)