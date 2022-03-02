Utah State announces head football coach’s son died

LOGAN, Utah — One of the sons of Utah State head football coach Blake Anderson has died, the university announced Tuesday.

"On behalf of Utah State University, the athletics department, and the football program, our thoughts and prayers are with coach Blake Anderson and his family following the tragic death of his son," Aggies Athletic Director John Hartwell said in a post on Twitter.

, did not say which of Anderson's two sons had passed away or gave details on the circumstances of their death.

Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family Coach. 💙 pic.twitter.com/USRzChW4ah — Utah State Athletics (@USUAthletics) March 1, 2022

Anderson has two sons, Coleton and Cason, and three daughters, Callie, Collins, and Ellison.

Anderson shared Coleton and Cason and Callie with his late wife Wendy, who died in 2019 following a three-year battle with cancer.

Last year, Anderson married his second wife, Britany, and adopted her two daughters, Yahoo! Sports and Sports Illustrated reported.

After seven seasons at Arkansas State, Anderson was named the Utah State head coach in Dec. 2020 and immediately led the Aggies to an 11-3 record, winning the Mountain West Conference title and a bowl win over Oregon State in his first season.

