Virginia Beach native Chris Taylor hits walk-off HR, Dodgers deck Cards 3-1 in WC game

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate with Chris Taylor (3) after he hit a home run during the ninth inning to win a National League Wild Card playoff baseball game 3-1 over the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Los Angeles. Cody Bellinger (35) also scored. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Posted at 12:14 PM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 12:14:12-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — World Series champion and Virginia Beach native Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 in a scintillating NL wild-card game.

The 106-win Dodgers advanced to a best-of-five Division Series against the rival Giants. Game 1 is Friday night in San Francisco.

The sellout crowd of 53,193 hung on every pitch as the tension of a tie game built from the fourth inning on.

Cody Bellinger drew a two-out walk from T.J. McFarland in the ninth. Alex Reyes came in to face Taylor, and Bellinger stole second.

Taylor, a Cox High School product, then sent a 2-1 pitch into the left-field pavilion, triggering an explosion of cheers from the sellout crowd.

