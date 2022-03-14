Virginia Tech, Longwood women's basketball headed to NCAA Tournament

NORFOLK, Va. - On Sunday evening, two women's basketball teams from Virginia received their bracket placement in this year's NCAA Tournament.
Longwood is scheduled to face Mount St. Mary's in the First Four round at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Virginia Tech faces Florida Gulf Coast on Friday.
Let's DANCE, @LongwoodWBB! 💃— Big South Conference (@BigSouthSports) March 14, 2022
The Lancers will face Mount St. Mary's in the First Four of @MarchMadnessWBB!#BigSouthWBB🏀 x @TicketSmarter pic.twitter.com/4lgrIefIQe
We grab the five seed in the Spokane Region 🙌#Hokies 🦃🏀 pic.twitter.com/8OLA670Wd5— Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) March 14, 2022