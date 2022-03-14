Watch
Sports

Actions

Virginia Tech, Longwood women's basketball headed to NCAA Tournament

BigSouth Longwood Campbell Basketball
Rusty Jones/AP
Members of the Longwood bench cheer on their teammates during an NCAA college basketball game against Campbell for the championship of the Big South Conference tournament Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
BigSouth Longwood Campbell Basketball
Posted at 2:28 AM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 02:38:11-04

NORFOLK, Va. - On Sunday evening, two women's basketball teams from Virginia received their bracket placement in this year's NCAA Tournament.

Longwood is scheduled to face Mount St. Mary's in the First Four round at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Virginia Tech faces Florida Gulf Coast on Friday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories