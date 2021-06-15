Virginia Tech's Lane Stadium to be at 100 percent capacity for Hokies football in 2021

BLACKSBURG, Va. (HokieSports.com) – Virginia Tech director of athletics Whit Babcock announced Monday that Lane Stadium will operate at 100 percent capacity for football games in 2021. Tech Athletics will continue to work within all guidelines mandated by the Commonwealth of Virginia, in addition to abiding by all health and safety precautions recommended by university and local health officials.

"We are excited to welcome Hokie Nation back home this season," Babcock said. "There is no place else in college football like Lane Stadium when 'Enter Sandman' starts playing and the whole place starts jumping. I know how much our coaches and players missed having that home field advantage last season, and I also realize how anxious our fans are to see the Hokies play in person in 2021.

"We can't wait to see everyone on September 3," Babcock continued. "Sincere thanks to our fans for their patience and unwavering support throughout this process, as well as a special thank you to our coaches, student-athletes and staff who persevered through the challenges of the past year."

Specific health guidelines for all Virginia Tech home events and venues for fall will be announced once all details are finalized.