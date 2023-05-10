Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Washington Commanders' 2023 schedule to be released Thursday night

Commanders Sale Football
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
FILE - The Washington Commanders football team's logo is seen at the NFL football team's facility in Ashburn, Va., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. A group led by Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales that includes Magic Johnson has an agreement in principle to buy the NFL's Washington Commanders from longtime owner Dan Snyder for a North American professional sports team record $6 billion, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday, April 13, 2023, because the deal had not been announced. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Commanders Sale Football
Posted at 3:54 PM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 15:54:08-04

NORFOLK, Va. — The Washington Commanders' 2023 schedule will be released Thursday at 11 p.m., according to a post on the team's website.

The Commanders will have eight home games with the following teams:

  • Dallas Cowboys
  • New York Giants
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • Arizona Cardinals
  • San Francisco 49ers
  • Buffalo Bills
  • Miami Dolphins
  • Chicago Bears
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV