Washington Commanders' 2023 schedule to be released Thursday night

Posted at 3:54 PM, May 10, 2023
NORFOLK, Va. — The Washington Commanders' 2023 schedule will be released Thursday at 11 p.m., according to a post on the team's website.
The Commanders will have eight home games with the following teams:
- Dallas Cowboys
- New York Giants
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Arizona Cardinals
- San Francisco 49ers
- Buffalo Bills
- Miami Dolphins
- Chicago Bears
