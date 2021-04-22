Washington Football Team announces Draft Week ‘21 Live at FedExField event

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Washington Football Team fans are invited to attend the Washington Draft Week ’21 Live fan experience presented by Bud Light on Thursday, April 29 at FedExField.

The Draft Week ’21 Live fan experience will be the first in-person fan event of the year. This year’s theme centers around the 1980s to commemorate a golden era in Washington Football Team history – an era that inspires and fuels our future success. Admission to the event is free for all fans, who are encouraged to wear their favorite 1980s-inspired fashion trends. Capacity will be limited to 3,000 fans to ensure adequate space to comply with social distancing guidelines. Tickets will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis beginning on April 24, with a special early-access period for Season Ticket Members beginning on April 22. For more details on Draft Week ’21 Live and to register for the event, visit Washingtonfootball.com/draft .

“We are thrilled to be welcoming fans back into FedExField for the first time in 2021,” said President Jason Wright. “This is a storied franchise with so many incredible moments rooted in the 1980’s era, and we hope our fans will join us in this fun and exciting opportunity to celebrate our past and future successes. Our organization along with Prince George’s County has kept the health and safety of the community as the highest priority in planning our stadium experience and bringing our fans back to FedExField.”

Fans will have access to activations and entertainment throughout the night, including an on-field self-guided selfie tour – with a stop that pays homage to the “Hogs” offensive line, a Washington Football Team locker room tour, interview room tour and a field goal kick in the endzone. The night’s entertainment will include performances by an ‘80s tribute band as well as DJ Jealousy spinning ‘80s hits throughout the evening. The event will also feature a live broadcast show with analysis and commentary from Julie Donaldson, Bram Weinstein and Fred Smoot, conversations with current players, alumni and special guests throughout the night, and a live HD-board feed from the NFL Draft broadcast in Cleveland. There will be a best-dressed ‘80s fashion contest, a limited-edition Fanatics Draft hat and ‘80s capsule t-shirt on sale in-stadium at the Team Shop and online, plus giveaways, prizes and more. Fans age 21 and over will also have the opportunity to enter to win a Bud Light retro beer fridge.

For fans celebrating from home, the team will livestream all the Draft Week ’21 Live online coverage via the Washington Football Team YouTube , Twitter and Facebook pages. The full virtual schedule will be released Draft Week, and fans are encouraged to tune in for exclusive content and live access to event highlights in Cleveland and at FedExField.

Additional Draft Week activities include:



Washington Salute , the team’s official military appreciation platform, will host current and former military members and dependents at the event. New and current members that visit the Washington Salute station will receive an exclusive 2021 Washington Salute Draft Party t-shirt. Visit Washingtonfootball.com/salute for more information.

, the team’s official military appreciation platform, will host current and former military members and dependents at the event. New and current members that visit the Washington Salute station will receive an exclusive 2021 Washington Salute Draft Party t-shirt. Visit for more information. The Annual Draft Day 5K & Fun Run will be held from April 29 – May 2. This year’s Draft Day 5K & Fun Run will be held virtually so that Washington Football Team fans can join and complete the race from wherever they are, across the country and around the world. All virtual participants will earn an official race packet full of exclusive Draft Day 5K & Fun Run items. Net proceeds will benefit the Washington Football Charitable Foundation's ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts across the region. For more information or to register, visit bit.ly/3wpoBCE [t.co] .

On the day of the event, all attendees are asked to follow CDC and local health guidelines. This includes, but is not limited to:

