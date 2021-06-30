Washington Football Team opens registration for free Training Camp fan passes

Richmond, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that fans can now register for Free Fan Passes for the team's Training Camp, which will take place at the Bon Secours Training Center from July 27 through July 31.

Beginning today, fans can register for Free Fan Passes to each Training Camp day they would like to attend, subject to availability, by visiting WashingtonFootball.com/TrainingCamp . Once registered, fans will access their Free Fan Passes through the Washington Football Team mobile app. Fans can expect a reinvigorated experience featuring new fan zones including an Alumni Zone, Safety Zone, Player Interactive Zone, and Kids Zone presented by Aquafina.

The Team will host several theme days throughout the duration of Training Camp in Richmond including:

Community Combine Day, Tuesday, July 27: The Washington Football Team will open Training Camp with community combines at the Washington Football Team Training Center in Richmond, Va. and a Kickoff Rally.

Healthcare Heroes Combine: The Washington Football Team and the Virginia Department of Health will welcome approximately 100 Healthcare Professionals for a day of fun during which participants will put their football skills to the test against Washington Football Alumni. Attendees will enjoy refreshments and have access to the field to perform the same tests that NFL prospects complete before being drafted, including the 40-Yard Dash, Cone Drill, 20-Yard Shuttle, High Jump, and Long Jump to see how they compare to current players.

Gatorade Jr. Training Camp : The Washington Football Charitable Foundation and Gatorade will team up to host approximately 150 middle schoolers for a football fundamentals and skill development camp led by Washington Football Alumni to motivate, inspire, and educate the next generation of youth football athletes. Participants ages 12-14 can now register by visiting WashingtonFootball.com/community/gatorade-junior-training-camp .

: The Washington Football Charitable Foundation and Gatorade will team up to host approximately 150 middle schoolers for a football fundamentals and skill development camp led by Washington Football Alumni to motivate, inspire, and educate the next generation of youth football athletes. Participants ages 12-14 can now register by visiting . Kickoff Rally in Richmond Presented by Bud Light: The Washington Football Team will be kicking off the 2021 Washington Rally season with a party from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Wood & Iron Gameday Restaurant and Bar (1405 Roseneath Rd, Richmond, Va. 23230). The annual kickoff party will be hosted by Richmond native and local Team personality GeNienne Samuels, and will feature giveaways, alumni appearances, a live DJ, contests, raffles, specials on Bud Light beverages, and much more.

Frontline Heroes Day, Wednesday, July 28: In partnership with the Virginia Department of Health, the Washington Football Team will celebrate those who've worked to keep communities safe and functional throughout the pandemic. To show appreciation for their efforts and bravery, approximately 100 frontline workers will enjoy a VIP Experience during the first morning practice of this year's Training Camp. All fans visiting Training Camp who demonstrate proof they are frontline workers will receive a 20% discount at the team store. The Virginia Department of Health will also host a Mobile Vaccination Site, a "Safety Zone" tent, and Handwashing Stations each day of camp, ensuring all attending fans feel safe in their experience with the team.

Military Appreciation Day, Thursday, July 29: The Washington Football Team will once again honor military members with a day designated to celebrate 150 current and former service members with a VIP Experience coordinated by Washington Salute. All fans who show their military ID at the team store will receive a 20% discount and a special giveaway at the Washington Salute table. For more information, visit WashingtonFootball.com/Salute .

Kids Day, Friday, July 30: During the Team's fifth annual Kids Day, the training camp facility will transform into an amusement park-like atmosphere. Fans young and old will be able to watch practice and participate in face painting, arts and crafts, and much more. The first 1,000 kids through the gate will receive a Washington Football Team giveaway item.

Fan Appreciation Day, Saturday, July 31: As a part of the NFL's "Back Together Saturday", the week-long Richmond Training Camp will culminate with a fun-filled, event-packed Fan Appreciation Day. Fans attending Fan Appreciation Day will receive giveaways, have the chance to win prizes, and participate in a pep rally-style Team send-off before enjoying a concert to conclude the day.

The Washington Football Team practice sessions are open to the public free of charge. Gates will be open, and fans will be welcome onsite, each day at the following times:

Wednesday, July 28 Gates open 9:00 a.m. – 1 p.m.; 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday, July 29 Gates open 9:00 a.m. – 1 p.m.; 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, July 30 Gates open 9:00 a.m. – 1 p.m.; 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 31 Gates open 7:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Practice dates and times are subject to change and additional details can be found on the Training Camp website.

Additionally, the Washington Football Team will continue its tradition of the Richmond Training Camp Ambassador program, which allows volunteers the opportunity to get involved with the Team. Program participants help the event operate smoothly by answering questions about training camp while also highlighting tourism destinations, restaurants, and other points of interest in the city. To thank Ambassadors for their help in this important role, Ambassadors can earn incentives such as a Washington Football swag bags, daily raffles, discounts on-site, Washington Football Team game tickets, and more, based on the number of shifts they work. For additional details about the program, visit rva.gov/parks-recreation/volunteer-initiatives