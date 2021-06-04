Washington Football Team returns to Richmond for 2021 training camp

RICHMOND, Va. –The Washington Football Team will be returning to the the Bon Secours Training Center for training camp from July 27 through July 31.

The team said fans can visit the Training Camp hub by clicking here for more information as well as to sign up to be notified when Free Fan Passes become available.

Training Camp will be open to fans, with unique fan experiences and special themed days throughout camp. In the weeks ahead, the Team said it will provide further updates on fan engagement and family-friendly activities, information about visiting Richmond, and details about the protocols and measures the Team is taking to ensure the safety of fans, staff, and players.

Beyond Training Camp activities on-site, this year’s partnership between the City of Richmond and the Washington Football Team will also continue its focus on providing community support throughout the city. In previous years, the partnership has generated charitable initiatives resulting in the construction of new playgrounds and high school football facilities, the implementation of high-impact educational programs in elementary and high schools, and donations of sports equipment.

During the team's previous stay in Richmond and throughout the 2019 calendar year, the Washington Football Charitable Foundation’s youth programs impacted more than 7,000 children in the Richmond community. Events and activities included the Gatorade Junior

Training Camp, Coaches in the Classroom, launch of the InSideOut Initiative, expansion of the Loads of Love program including over $50,000 in new grant funding and a complete renovation of the laundry center at Carver

Elementary School, growth of the Washington READS program, and more.

“Going away for Training Camp has always been something I find valuable and believe is a positive experience for building team camaraderie,” said Head Coach Ron Rivera. “We are eager to get to Richmond to start Training Camp, and I know I speak for all our players and coaches in saying we are excited to have the opportunity to reach and engage with a different part of our fanbase and see what the city of Richmond has to offer.”

“Our entire organization is thrilled to return to Richmond for Training Camp this year,” said President Jason Wright. “Our time spent in Richmond has been successful on and off the field, highlighted by the connection to our fans along with our community engagement efforts that have positively impacted Richmond and the surrounding area. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with the City of Richmond as we return and kick off our 2021 season.”

