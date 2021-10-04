Watch
Washington puts trainer on leave for criminal investigation

Chuck Burton/AP
FILE - In this May 22, 2019, file photo, then-Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) stretches on the sidelines as then-head trainer Ryan Vermillion watches during the NFL football team's practice in Charlotte, N.C. The Washington Football Team has placed head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion on administrative leave for what a spokesman calls an ongoing criminal investigation unrelated to the club. Vermillion is in his second season with coach Ron Rivera in Washington after 18 seasons working for the Carolina Panthers. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
Cam Newton, Ryan Vermillion
Posted at 2:59 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 14:59:31-04

The Washington Football Team has placed head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion on administrative leave for what a spokesman calls an ongoing criminal investigation unrelated to the club.

Vermillion is in his second season with coach Ron Rivera in Washington after 18 seasons working for the Carolina Panthers.

NBC Sports Washington reported federal authorities raided Washington's practice facility last week in connection to the investigation and that Vermillion did not travel with the team this past weekend for its game at Atlanta.

Rivera is expected to address the situation in a video call with reporters Monday afternoon.

