Watch
Sports

Actions

Washington to reveal new name on Feb. 2; won't be RedWolves

items.[0].image.alt
Alex Brandon/AP
The end zone is labeled with the name of the Washington Football Team during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. Washington’s NFL team said Tuesday, Jan. 4, it will unveil its new name on Feb. 2. Team president Jason Wright confirmed that the name will not be Wolves or RedWolves. He cited trademark challenges for not going down that path that was popular among fans.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Washington New Name Football
Washington New Name Football
Week 1
Washington New Name Football
Washington New Name Football
Posted at 10:51 AM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 10:51:16-05

Washington's NFL team says it will unveil its new name on Feb. 2. Team president Jason Wright confirmed that the name won't be Wolves or RedWolves.

He cited trademark challenges for not going down that path that was popular among fans.

Commanders, Defenders, Red Hogs, Armada, Sentinels, Admirals Presidents, Brigade and the status quo "Washington Football Team" were among the other finalists.

The helmets and uniforms will still feature the franchise's signature burgundy and gold colors.

The organization dropped its old name in the summer of 2020 after decades of complaints it was racist toward Native Americans and recent pressure from team sponsors.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories