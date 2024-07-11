WNBA player will appear on cover of popular NBA 2K game for first time ever

For the first time ever, a WNBA star will grace the cover of the popular NBA 2K game.

On Wednesday, 2K announced that two-time WNBA MVP and six-time WNBA All-Star Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson will be featured as one of two athletes on the NBA 2K25 All-Star Edition. She will also star on the cover of the GameStop exclusive WNBA Edition.

This comes at a time when women’s basketball is seeing record numbers in viewership and attendance.

“Being featured on the NBA 2K25 cover is a big moment for me and a testament to the ever-growing fandom of the WNBA,” Wilson said in a press release. “Seeing more and more WNBA athletes scanned into NBA 2K25 to best capture the style and confidence of the league has been empowering, and I can't wait for fans to experience it in-game.”

Wilson will appear on the game’s All-Star Edition alongside five-time NBA All-Star Boston Celtics Forward Jayson Tatum. Tatum is also the cover star for the NBA 2K25 Standard Edition.

RELATED STORY | WNBA sets attendance and viewership records to begin 2024 season

Both Wilson and Tatum are reigning champions in their respective leagues.

“It’s an honor to be named a cover athlete for NBA 2K25,” Tatum said in a press release. “I’ve been playing NBA 2K since I was a kid and it’s been a dream to one day be on the cover. Even after coming off an NBA Championship, it’s humbling to see this come to life.”

A total of four editions of the game will be released in September.

A Hall-of-Fame Edition of the game featuring cover star Vince Carter will also be available for a limited time. Carter is a 2024 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Inductee, eight-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA Team.

NBA 2K25 will be available Sept. 6 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.

The Hall of Fame Edition is only available through Sept. 8.