Surveillance video shows driver crash into record store

CINCINNATI — Surveillance video shows a car crashing into Everybody's Records in Pleasant Ridge Wednesday night.

A police report indicated the 30-year-old Ayana Armstrong sped through a red light on Montgomery Road, hit Robert Buckles' car and spun onto the sidewalk.

"I just got into the intersection, and someone kind of just T-boned me," Buckles said.

Buckles said the crash jarred him, and he couldn't believe what he saw when he got out of his car to check the damage.

"You just don't know if you're going to survive or if they survived really is what happened," Buckles said. "It was really scary and just throws you off your kilter."

Video shows the car hit a street light, fire hydrant, parking meter, and bike rack before crashing into the store and spinning into a tree. Witnesses could be seen walking to the car to check on the driver.

#NEW: We’ve obtained stunning surveillance from a crash into Everybody’s Records on Montgomery last night. We’ve talked with the man who’s car was hit leading to this crash and the managers at the record store and will bring you details @WCPO 9 News. pic.twitter.com/Rj4c2BByMD — Sean DeLancey (@SeanDeLanceyTV) May 11, 2023

Patrick Dorsey, manager of Everybody's Records, said the damage was significant.

"Came in this morning around 8 and everything just looked like a wreck," Dorsey said.

Dorsey said the car's impact launched the head of a parking meter into the store, obliterating the glass and destroying their "iconic" neon sign.

Assistant manager Michael Shuter said he was counting their blessings.

"Luckily she didn't go any more to the left or right," Shuter said, "because she would have been three or four booths into the Gas Light or about where I'm standing in our store."

Police cited Armstrong with OVI and disobeying a traffic signal.

On Thursday, Everybody's Records said a group from the nearby Gas Light Cafe helped clean up the storefront.

Shuter called for people to slow down on Montgomery Road, and Dorsey said it would be nice to see extra police presence in the area after normal business hours when the road is empty enough for people to speed.

"It's symptomatic of a greater problem with people driving too fast on Montgomery Road and inevitably forcing the issue at the traffic light," Shuter said.

"It's kind of a drag strip," Dorsey added.

